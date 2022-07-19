Mystery series ‘From’ coming to Sky Sci-Fi next week

New 10-episode mystery series ‘From’ will be available in the UK on Sky Sci-Fi on 26th July, the day the channel rebrands from Syfy.

From producer John Griffin and executive produced by the creators of ‘Lost’, Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, ‘From’ stars Harold Perrineau (‘Lost’), Catalina Sandino Morena (‘A Most Violent Year’) and Eion Bailey (‘Band of Brothers’).

The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all who enter. Sci-fi watchers can expect to see unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, whilst they battle to survive the threats of the surrounding forest, filled with terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland, said: “We can’t wait for FROM to land on screens just in time for the Sky Sci-Fi channel revamp. The new series is a brilliant addition to the hours of content that will be on offer for science fiction and fantasy fans, and viewers are in for a treat with the mystery that’s about to unfold”.

The contemporary sci-fi horror series, which has already been renewed for a second series, will be available as a boxset release.

‘From’ will be available to watch on Sky Sci-Fi (EPG 152 Sky) and to binge on demand, as well as on streaming service NOW, from 26th July 2022. Watch the trailer below: