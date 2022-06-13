‘MJ The Musical: Original Broadway Cast Recording’ to be released in July

‘MJ The Musical: Original Broadway Cast Recording’ is set to be released on 15th July 2022 by Sony Music.
Available in digital album and single CD formats with pre-orders open now, the soundtrack features iconic hits from Michael Jackson’s career, sung by the cast of the smash-hit Broadway show.
The album was recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC. The album was produced by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb and co-produced by Derik Lee; Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain served as executive producers.
Last night, the show won 4 Tony awards including ‘Best Actor’ for Myles Frost’s performance as MJ.
The track listing for ‘MJ The Musical: Original Broadcast Recording’ is:
1. Beat It – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II
2. Jackson 5 Medley (The Love You Save / I Want You Back / ABC) – Lead Vocals: Christian Wilson, Devin Trey Campbell, John Edwards, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II
3. I’ll Be There – Lead Vocals: Ayana George, Christian Wilson, Myles Frost
4. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough / Blame It On The Boogie / Dancing Machine – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
5. Stranger In Moscow – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II
6. You Can’t Win – Lead Vocals: Antoine L. Smith, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
7. I Can’t Help It – Lead Vocals: Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Myles Frost
8. Keep The Faith – Lead Vocals: Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Lamont Walker II
9. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Lead Vocals: Tavon Olds-Sample, Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
10. Earth Song / They Don’t Care About Us – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
11. Billie Jean – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II
12. Smooth Criminal – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II
13. Victory Tour (For The Love Of Money / Can You Feel It) – Lead Vocals: Quentin Earl Darrington, Tavon Olds-Sample; Additional Vocals: Raymond Baynard, John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Lamont Walker II, Zelig Williams
14. Keep The Faith (Reprise) – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Quentin Earl Darrington; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
15. She’s Out Of My Life – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Tavon Olds-Sample
16. Human Nature – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Whitney Bashor; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
17. Bad / 2 Bad – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost; Additional Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
18. Thriller – Lead Vocals: Myles Frost, Christian Wilson, Quentin Earl Darrington; Additional Vocals: John Edwards, Ayana George, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II
19. Man In The Mirror – Lead Vocals: Original Broadway Cast
20. Finale (Jam / Black Or White / Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’) – Lead Vocals: Original Broadway Cast