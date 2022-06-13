Loudon Wainwright III sets August release for new album ‘Lifetime Achievement’

Loudon Wainwright III will release his 31st studio album ‘Lifetime Achievement’ on 19th August 2022 via StorySound Records.

His first collection of original songs since 2014’s “Haven’t Got The Blues Yet”, ‘Lifetime Achievement’ features 15 songs written by the 75-year-old.

Says Wainwright, “I remember when I made my first record for Atlantic in 1969. I was always saying, ‘I want it to be a record – not only a recording, but a document that captures a moment.’ I was 21 and very serious, and I thought I’d be dead in four years (laughs). So I wanted to make something that would last. A testament. Now, fifty years later, I guess I still want to make a testament. I want to write a group of songs and get them down in the best possible way. And I like to think they might last a while.”

While many tracks on the album are stripped down with just Wainwright and a guitar or light accompaniment, others are seasoned with horns, strings, lap steel and electric guitar work, featuring many of his frequent collaborators: Chaim Tannenbaum (vocals, banjo, harmonica), David Mansfield (violin, viola, mandolin, 12-string guitar, Weissenborn guitar, pedal steel), Tony Scherr (guitar and bass), Rich Pagano (drums, percussion), Jon Cowherd (Wurlitzer, organ), and others including a string arrangement by Rob Moose.

It was recorded with two of his longtime producers, Dick Connette and Stewart Lerman.