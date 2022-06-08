The Most Well-Known Locations Where Casino Movies Were Filmed

When it comes to cinema, some of the most iconic and memorable films have been centered around the world of crime, gambling and casinos. Whether it be classics like Martin Scorsese’s ‘Casino’, or Barry Levinson’s ‘Rain Man’, or modern fare like ‘The Card Counter’ or the Safdie brothers’ ‘Uncut Gems‘, gambling movies never fail to captivate an audience.

What is most fascinating about casino or gambling movies, are the grandiose set pieces, that transport the audience to the world that the film has built. In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the most famous casino films and look at the places where they were filmed.

‘Casino’ dir. by Martin Scorsese

Naturally, we start with the most popular Casino-based movie of all time, ‘Casino’. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film works as somewhat of a send-off to the grandeur and splendor of the 20th century casinos, which today have been replaced by more slick, minimalistic designs. Inadvertently, we would say, the film also works as a send-off to land-based casinos in general, as it came out around the time when online casinos were first becoming popular. Today, online slots have largely replaced the brick-and-mortar machines, with the list of Megaway’s slots seeing just as much engagement (if not more so) as some land-based casinos.

‘Casino‘ was entirely filmed on location, in the City of Heavenly Sin. Hawk-eyed viewers, as well as Las Vegas residents, will recognize some of the city’s most notable monuments in the background of the various scenes. Among them are all the most famous casinos of the 90s, which the movie is serving as both a critique and a celebration of.

‘The Hangover’ dir. by Todd Philips

Before he moved towards superhero drama, Todd Philips was one of the biggest comedy directors in Hollywood. His most popular film of that era, by far, is the first ‘Hangover’ film, which made stars of Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong and Bradley Cooper. It also served to launch a whole genre of ensemble cast comedies, which became huge.

However, the first film had humble origins. Filmed on a budget of $35 million, Philips had to cut a lot of corners in terms of set design. For this reason, all of the movie’s casino scenes were shot on location in the Caesars Palace. One of the most famous casinos in the world, the Caesars Palace gives ‘The Hangover’ a degree of credibility during the most iconic scenes, all of which take place within a casino.

‘Ocean’s 11’ dir. by Steven Soderbergh

Among the biggest franchises in the history of American cinema, Ocean’s 11 is the trope-setter for many heist movies which remain popular today. Featuring a star-studded cast, the film tells the story of a group of thieves and grifters, whose goal it is to rob one of the richest casinos in the world.

The movie was filmed in quite a few different cities, including Chicago, New Jersey, New York City, and, of course, the Sin City itself, Las Vegas. Some of the most iconic scenes, which take place within a casino, were filmed in the Bellagio Hotel and Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apart from that, scenes take place on the Las Vegas Strip, the East Jersey State Prison, the Harold Washington Library in Chicago, and half-a-dozen other locations throughout the aforementioned cities.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the casino is one of the most iconic set pieces to set a story in. Not just in the world of cinema, but literary works, television shows, and even plenty of video games revolve around the world of gambling. Whether it explores the gambling elements, the business aspect, or the criminal element, the casino is here to stay, both as a story element, and as an establishment.