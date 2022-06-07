Wade Bowen sets August release for new album ‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’

Wade Bowen will release new album ‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ on 12th August 2022 via Thirty Tigers.

The lead single, ‘Everything Has Your Memory’, is available today and the album is available to pre-order.

“I went through a big writer’s drought; kind of just being shell shocked from everything, not knowing how to handle it, and then finally came out of that and just had this flood of just wanting to write,” reflects Bowen, who served not only as a co-writer on all 12 songs, but also as a solo producer for the first time in his career. “This reset button really rejuvenated my passion for my entire career, all the way across the board.

“I was trying to find where I fit musically again,” he continues. “I’ve been doing this so long that I feel like I got off track from where I felt I fit – I was all over the place with my songwriting and my career. Ironically enough, COVID really gave me a chance to just turn my brain off a little bit and stop thinking. When I came out on the other side, I really found not only a renewed sense of my music and wanting to get out and play again, but I found a renewed sense of self. I found who I wanted to be as a writer, as a singer, as an artist.”

‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ is the follow-up to six-song EP ‘Where Phones Don’t Work’. Lead single ‘Everything Has a Memory’ sees Bowen teasing fans about what’s to come when the new record arrives.

“I love when you finish a song and you feel like, ‘okay, this one is for sure going to make the record,’” he notes. “This one is so melody driven; it’s just singable… the way we produced it and worked it up, it fit perfectly as the opening track and I think it’s a great introduction to what people are going to hear for the rest of the album.

“Not being on the road very much, knowing we were going to come back and be playing a heavy schedule of touring,” he continues, “I really wanted just the simplicity of the songs to really carry themselves and carry the album and lead us all the way through the show; where the simplicity creates these big, massive sounding songs.”

The track listing for ‘Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth’ is: