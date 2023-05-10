Wade Bowen & Randy Rogers announce tracklist & release date for ‘Hold My Beer Vol.3’

Country music’s Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen are back with more tunes, announcing that their EP ‘Hold My Beer Vol. 3’ will arrive on July 7th. The latest entry to their Hold My Beer canon contains six songs exploring love, nostalgia, life on the road and, of course, drinking. Pre-save ‘Hold My Beer Vol. 3’ here.

Both veterans of the Country music scene, Rogers and Bowen decided to team up in a professional capacity in 2015 when they released Hold My Beer, Vol. 1. Their newest project, much like the first EP and 2020’s Vol. 2, is a collection of twang-heavy tracks made for drinking, dancing and reminiscing, with Rogers and Bowen trading off as they sing over steel guitars and fiddles, whether they’re heading to the bar after a broken heart in “I Moved Into A Bar” or looking back on their youth in “Dumb Kids.”

Credit: Bowen & Rogers

“‘Hold my Beer Vol. 3’ is finally here,” Rogers shares. “I absolutely love making these records with Wade and am so proud of these songs — we wrote every single one. Listen responsibly. Cheers!”

“If you don’t have fun listening to these songs, I feel sorry for ya,” Bowen adds. “No reason we should have this much fun ‘working!’ I hope you love these songs as much as we love making them. Grab some friends and drink a few for us! Cheers!”

Rogers and Bowen produced and penned each song on the project alongside co-writers including Drew Kennedy, Brad Clawson, Aaron Raitiere, Taylor Phillips and Allen Shamblin. Rhett Akins joined Rogers and Bowen for “We Ain’t The Only Ones,” where the trio brought in even more big names by shouting out fellow Texas artists like Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson in their ode to putting in miles on the road, something Rogers and Bowen are both well-versed in. Following the release, the two friends will hit the road on the HOLD MY BEER TOUR beginning in July. The party-starting trek will take the pair through the great state of Texas, kicking off with a performance in College Station on July 19 and stopping in Lubbock, Dallas and Corpus Christi as well as two shows at the famed Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. The run concludes in Helotes on August 19.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen – Hold My Beer Vol. 3 Track List

1. “Shooting Hand” (Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Drew Kennedy)

2. “We Ain’t The Only Ones” (Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Rhett Akins)

3. “Things That Never Change” (Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Brad Clawson)

4. “It’s A Beautiful Day” (Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Aaron Raitiere)

5. “I Moved Into A Bar” (Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Taylor Phillips)

6. “Dumb Kids” (Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Allen Shamblin)

Produced by Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen