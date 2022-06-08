Interview: Ty Herndon teases new album ‘Jacob’ and talks CMA Fest

Ty Herndon hit the airwaves in 1995 with his first number one, ‘What Mattered Most’, followed by

‘Living In A Moment’ (1996) and ‘It Must Be Love’ (1998); two of his four studio albums from the decade are certified Gold and he charted another 14 tracks.

I caught up with the 90s country legend at home, on the afternoon of the first of his three CMA Fest shows. He took a break from sorting his hardwood floors and furniture out, to chat with me about his upcoming album, Jacob, wellness and his mental health journey.

Thank you so much for talking with me; we last caught up over Christmas time 2020 when you released ‘Regifted’. How have you been?

Hey, I am happy to sit down and chat – but two years? We don’t have all afternoon!

[laughter from both of us; Ty is naturally charming, honest and humorous].

I’ve been focussing on my wellness and recording music. I’ve been living as authentically as possible, which is 100 percent possible. I’m also just recovering from Covid – I’ve had it twice. I had to sit on my couch for eleven days and watch Netflix. I’m so used to being busy! I used to run six miles, and then I struggled to walk between rooms!

I appreciate you taking the time to catch up with me; you must take care of yourself ahead of CMA Fest! I’ve been listening to your new album, ‘Jacob’, all day – and I haven’t found a bad song. It’s as good as ‘House on Fire’, which is one of my favourite albums.

[Ty takes a moment to appreciate this news, his hand on his heart. It’s the first time I make him cry – in a good way.]

This is my Bonnie Raitt ‘Nick of Time’ album. Instead of writing a book, I wrote an album! I’m diving into things I haven’t talked about before, including mental health, sobriety…and [whispers conspiratorially] a relationship story or two; I am very best friends with my former – we don’t say ex!

This album is about an opportunity, that I’ve had several times in my life, to change the ending. I don’t mean heaven, I mean space and time on this planet. I set out on a mental health journey, talking about trauma. It’s intriguing to me to see how this time, these last two years, can serve us.

For me, this album is truly…I get emotional about it. It’s the best tool I can possibly give. To hear these stories in these songs. My Mama always says that if just one person hears my stories then that’s enough. I say, right, Mama, but this time we need everyone to listen to them and sell waaaay more copies!

Credit: Pivotal Records

And this time you’re joined by some friends! Terri Clark, Jamie Floyd…

Oh, yes. Jamie is on a lot of this album. We’ve had similar stories, we’ve had a lot of loss and, it was a time to let the healing begin. These songs make us feel like we’re not alone. If I had to say one thing…you’re not alone.

How did you decide on the name ‘Jacob’?

In the Bible Jacob/Israel wrestles with God, and you’re not going to win that match! He’s associated with deception, which was my past. I have a really good spiritual advisor and we were talking over breakfast, about life and he said, “Man, you’ve really taken a deep dive. You’re going to go out to your tribe and tell a magnificent story.” And that was it. The title. I’ve never done a concept album before, but I spoke to my team and I said we’re doing an album called Jacob, and they shouted yes!

The sound is so ‘House on Fire’ you, so 90s you. ‘Jacob’ has all of this; your stories are lived, authentic experiences of others. What was your writing process for this album?

Before a writing appointment I have to get centred. I’m very in tune with my life and that makes me a songwriter. I can’t go and write a bunch of songs that don’t mean anything to me.

I used to know two of my neighbours, now I know 125. I discovered it’s important to know people to check on people, I’m a very social person, I like being around other people. When I went through some bad mental health stuff, I went quiet, and now I see others who are quiet, and they may be in a bad mood, they may be fine, but I’m still going to ask how they are. When I was having a rough time, I made everyone think I wasn’t.

Here’s a little scoop for you – I’ve just started training in the sobriety field as a sober companion. It’s good to see other people, to give something back.

[This is the second time Ty lives through a heartfelt emotional moment in our chat. In 2014 he was the first major male country artist to come out as gay, after years of substance misuse and alcohol addiction.]

I’m not a huge crier! Now, sixty years of tears are released over a coffee commercial. There’s a big softy that lives in me and it’s okay to let him out. You’ve had me crying twice (in a good way).

Sixty! [Dear EF Country reader, Ty does not look like he’s aged since the 90s.]

I know – I want to shout it from the rooftops!

Credit: Pivotal Records

You really should! I notice you’ll be at CMA Fest again this year – I’m gutted I can’t be there, but I have sent our editor, James, off to see you on the Chevy Vibes stage on Sunday (at 2:45pm)

CMA Fest, this is really a time of celebration. Stages are open, cities are open, but we still need to be careful, the virus is still out there. But the city is alive again. The Chevy Vibes stage is one of my favourite stages, and I’m hosting a 90s night at the Wildhorse Saloon on Thursday.

Oh, don’t! I remember you powering through your CMA Fest 2019 performance with laryngitis! Do you have any plans to return to the UK? We’d love to introduce you to a C2C audience!

That’s right! I think I spoke through some of that performance!

Your vocals and personality worked very well together!

I do need to come back to the UK; it’s been too long!

[Ty’s last UK appearance was Nashville Meets London in August 2016; yes, it’s been far too long.]

Thank you so much for a lovely catch up, Ty, I can’t wait to really listen to all of Jacob’s songs in detail for my review.

I have a feeling you and I will talk again.

[laughter from both of us; I could talk with Ty around a piano all day long]

Ty, I’m going to let you get back to your hardwood floors! Enjoy your shows.

‘Till You Get There’ is now available to download and stream, as well as request on country radio. Ty Herndon’s new album ‘Jacob’ will be released on 15th July 2022.