Ryman Auditorium to Host ‘CMAFest Block Party’ From June 9th to the 11th

Where you can see rising Country music talent during CMAFest

Ryman CMAFest Block Party
Credit: Ryman Auditorium

It’s not long now till we fly out to Nashville for this year’s CMAFest. We’ll be there bringing you all the coverage and footage across our social media channels. We were thrilled yesterday to have something else to add into our already packed schedule! Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium is hosting ‘CMA Fest with the Ryman Block Party Powered by BMI on PNC Plaza at the Ryman June 9 to 11’.

Presented by White Claw, the special event will feature three days of free live music curated by BMI and showcasing Nashville’s best and brightest rising stars on the plaza’s permanent outdoor stage. From 1 pm – 6 pm CT daily, music lovers can kick off their CMA Fest experience with photo opportunities, giveaways, food trucks, and more.
 
The Block Party will showcase a top-notch lineup of Nashville’s best emerging talent, highlighting BMI’s commitment to nurturing and developing songwriters at the earliest stages of their careers. Kenton Bryant, Camille Parker, Madeline Edwards, Preston James, Boy Named Banjo, Grace Leer, Julia Cole, Alex Hall, Track 45, Connor Smith, HomeGrown Trio, Alexandra Kay, Restless Road, and Justin Champagne will all take the stage to give CMA Fest attendees an exciting taste of what’s to come in country music.
 

You can get the full line up, times and running order here

