Listen as Thompson Square add two more superb songs to their catalogue

One of our favourite duos release two more excellent songs.

Published

Thompson Square
Credit: Ford Fairchild

GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo Thompson Square released two new tunes yesterday (27th May) – “Nothing More Beautiful” and “What We’re Fighting For” are available now on all digital platforms.

Ballad ‘Nothing More Beautiful’ co-written by the duo’s Keifer Thompson with Vicky McGehee and Stephen Wilson Jr., who we recently saw here in the UK supporting the Brothers Osborne, drifts simply and sweetly through the best a relationship built on mutual love has to offer and then builds to a beautiful, melodic finish while b-side and aptly paired mid-tempo ‘What We’re Fighting For’ (also co-written by Thompson with Mike Fiorentino) celebrates that love as something worth going the distance for. 

“’Nothing More Beautiful’ means so much to me. I wrote it with two of my favorite collaborators. For me it’s always easier to write about things that mean something to you. And writing about my wife and son makes that very easy. To me there is nothing more beautiful than the life that they have given to me and I’m grateful. The song is really simple: There’s nothing more beautiful than loving the one that loves you and building a life with them. For me, that’s the meaning of life,” says Keifer Thompson.

“’What We’re Fighting For’ is an extension of ‘Nothing More Beautiful.’ Every couple finds themselves facing challenges during their journey. But if you’re with the one you’re supposed to be with it is worth fighting for. No-one is perfect and marriage is not always easy.  Every couple has disagreements and we’re no different. Shawna and I have been married for 23 years and have had our fair share of those disagreements. But love, real love, our love is worth fighting for.  And that’s the reason we’re still standing strong after all this time,” he continues about the b-side track.

