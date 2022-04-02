The Ryman Auditorium Celebrates its 130th Birthday in Style

We are due to go to the ‘Country Classics’ show at the Ryman Auditorium on the Saturday of the CMAFest in June – unfortunately it will be too late to help them celebrate their 130th birthday but if you are in Nashville between April 1st and the end of May here’s where you can join in!

Celebrate Ryman Auditorium’s 130th anniversary with free outdoor Spring Plaza Parties on PNC Plaza. Friday evenings from April 1 through May 27. Sponsored by Kroger, Hiller, Cortland and New Belgium Brewing, the series will include live entertainment, food trucks, giveaways and more. Throughout 2022, the Ryman is celebrating 130 years of its storied history with more concerts and residencies than ever before, outdoor community events, new daytime tour experiences, giveaways and more.



WHEN: April 1 – May 27



WHERE: PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium



LINEUP:

Apr 1 Ben Patrick 6 p.m.

Apr 8 Noah Garner 6 p.m.

Apr 15 Lance & Lea 6 p.m.

Apr 22 The Curves 5 p.m.

Apr 29 Clayton Shay 6 p.m.

May 6 Nathan Taylor. 6 p.m.

May 13 Trevor Boulden 6 p.m.

May 27 Kimi Most 6 p.m.

For more on the Ryman’s 130th, visit https://ryman.com/ryman-130-celebration/.