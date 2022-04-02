Connect with us

The Ryman Auditorium Celebrates its 130th Birthday in Style

Iconic Nashville venue plans to celebrate all 2022

Published

Ryman 130th Birthday Celebrations
Credit: Ryman Auditorium

We are due to go to the ‘Country Classics’ show at the Ryman Auditorium on the Saturday of the CMAFest in June – unfortunately it will be too late to help them celebrate their 130th birthday but if you are in Nashville between April 1st and the end of May here’s where you can join in!

Celebrate Ryman Auditorium’s 130th anniversary with free outdoor Spring Plaza Parties on PNC Plaza. Friday evenings from April 1 through May 27. Sponsored by Kroger, Hiller, Cortland and New Belgium Brewing, the series will include live entertainment, food trucks, giveaways and more. Throughout 2022, the Ryman is celebrating 130 years of its storied history with more concerts and residencies than ever before, outdoor community events, new daytime tour experiences, giveaways and more.
 
WHEN: April 1 – May 27
 
WHERE: PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium
 
LINEUP: 
Apr 1              Ben Patrick                6 p.m.
Apr 8              Noah Garner             6 p.m.
Apr 15            Lance & Lea             6 p.m.
Apr 22            The Curves                5 p.m.
Apr 29            Clayton Shay             6 p.m.
May 6             Nathan Taylor.          6 p.m.
May 13           Trevor Boulden         6 p.m.
May 27           Kimi Most                  6 p.m.

For more on the Ryman’s 130th, visit https://ryman.com/ryman-130-celebration/.

