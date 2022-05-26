Blue debut new single “Haven’t Found You Yet”

Blue – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – are back with brand new single “Haven’t Found You Yet”.

Their first release in 7 years, the song is taken from the band’s upcoming sixth album ‘Heart & Soul’ and it was c o-written by Costa alongside producer Ronny Svendsen. “Haven’t Found You Yet” premiered on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and the video is directed by Jackson Ducasse.

The forthcoming album ‘Heart & Soul’, released on 9th September 2022, sees Blue working once again with Hugh Goldsmith, the man who signed them to their first record deal 21 years ago.

Blue comments, “Haven’t Found You Yet” takes us full circle to the days in the studio with ‘All Rise’ when you could feel the excitement of something new being crafted and here we are again with that same vibe. We knew as soon as we heard it and played it to Hugh, that we had the benchmark for the rest of the album”.

‘Heart & Soul’ can be pre-ordered now by visiting https://Blue.lnk.to/heartandsoul and will be available on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, as well as on all digital platforms.

Credit: Tag8 Music / BMG

The Heart & Soul track listing is:

1. Haven’t Found You Yet

2. Dance With Me

3. This Could Be Love

4. Let’s Get Sad

5. Heart & Soul

6. Man Do

7. Magnetic

8. Gravity

9. Ultraviolet

10. Stop

Following the album release, Blue will tour the UK with 12 arena dates around the country. You can see them at the following dates:

Sunday 4th December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December – Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December – Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December – London The O2

Thursday 15th December – Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December – Aberdeen P&J Live

Monday 19th December – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December – Newcastle Utilita Arena

You can pick up tickets at https://Blue.lnk.to/ticketsnq