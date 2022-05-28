Connect with us

Sandgaard release new EP ‘On My Way’ & rock out like 80s heroes

Danish / US rockers turn back time to the 80s on their guitar fuelled new EP

Sandgaard
Credit: Sandgaard

The brand new EP from Danish/US collective SANDGAARD entitled ‘On My Way’, is a four-track collection of pure hard rock alchemy that will delight fans of bands like Def Leppard, Motley Crue and all of those 70s and 80s Hard Rock titans.
 
Produced by Scott Humphrey (Mötley Crüe/Rob Zombie), it kicks off with the rip-roaring title track. Propelled by a riff that has been rattling around band-leader Thomas’ head for years, ‘On My Way’ is a blast of hi-octane energy which crackles with the passion of KISS and the kind of singalong chorus that Aerosmith excel at.

 
 
That explosive opening is followed swiftly by the anthemic ‘Believe’, which includes guest guitars from Phil X, guitarist in Bon Jovi, and with its thick yet agile bass and soaring melody, is the kind of thrilling pop-rock perfected by Van Halen in their prime. The blockbusting ‘Breathe Into Life’ sets its sights on the stratosphere, while ‘Love/’Hate’ shifts from punky, low-slung verses into a soaring chorus. It all sounds instantly familiar, yet brand new.

Thomas Sandgaard
Credit: Paul Harries


 
The brainchild of guitar wizard Thomas Sandgaard – and featuring bassist Rich Ross, drummer Goose Lapoint and ex-Lynch Mob/Warrant singer Robert Mason – SANDGAARD take the exhilarating sound of 70s classic rock and give it a thrillingly contemporary update. Sandgaard is also the chairman of London based football club, Charlton Athletic, so between the guitars and the football, he’s living his best life.

Sandgaard’s ‘On My Way’ is available now

