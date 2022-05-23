Ty Herndon’s new song ‘Til You Get There’ is a feel-good romp

‘Till You Get There’ the first single from groundbreaking Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning country artist Ty Herndon’s forthcoming album ‘Jacob’ shipped to country radio today (Monday May 23rd) and is now available for streaming and download here: https://vydia.lnk.to/TillYouGetThere

The song is an uptempo, feel-good romp with 90s overtones and a real big heart that leaves you smiling listen, after listen.

“This song is about the trials and tribulations we all face in life — both big and small — that can seem so overwhelming and discouraging when they’re happening. But I believe everything happens just the way God intends, and we don’t always know what all those bumps along our journeys mean until we reach the end. I wanted to kick off this album with a fun, uplifting, and inspiring song that we can all relate to, and I think we nailed it,” said Herndon, who co-wrote the track with Jamie Floyd, Erik Halbig, and Jimmy Thow.Thow also serves as the track’s producer. Credit: Ty Herndon

‘Till You Get There’ kicks off Herndon’s first album of all-new music since 2016’s ‘House On Fire’. Due out July 15, ‘Jacob’ is the culmination of a life of hard-fought struggles and hard-won triumphs. Herndon’s most personal album to date invites listeners to go with him from darkness to light – a trip he has taken in both directions. As he chronicles new parts of his life never before shared, the music plots a path to where Herndon finds himself today — a destination marked by recovery, inner strength,and peace. With each song based on experiences from his own life — part country, part rock, part gospel – but all Ty Herndon – the country luminary has captured the pain, sorrow, and redemption that are universal to the human experience.