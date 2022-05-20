TJ Walker releases new single which features in upcoming Nashville-based Country music musical

TJ Walker today (May 20th) announces his upcoming second album ‘Halfway to Somewhere’ and debuts its brand-new first single ‘With and Without You’, featuring TJ’s trademark guitar work which is now aided and abetted by his band, plus an added brass section!

Walker’s 10-track debut album ‘The Long Game’ took the term ‘solo album’ quite literally to extremes: not only did Tom write all its songs, sing, and play every instrument throughout the entire album, he also recorded and produced it in his well-equipped studio at home.

Not only is ‘With and Without You’ the debut single from Walker’s new album, it’ll also be featured in a new musical called ‘Thank God for Nashville’, which features a brand-new original soundtrack and score and is set to be an exciting, melodic country rock musical for a new generation: a theatrical experience, all set in the Tennessee capital — Nashville. Credit: Thank God For Nashville

“‘With and Without You’ is part of the soundtrack for this exciting, melodic country rock musical,” Tom explains, “and will be showcased in a world premiere on 30th May at the Green Note in Camden, which is being hosted and narrated by BBC Radio 2 ‘s country music producer and presenter Baylen Leonard.”