Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Watch ‘Hocus Pocus’ with a live orchestra this October

Enjoy the classic film in a new way.

Published

Hocus Pocus
Credit: Disney

‘Hocus Pocus’ is getting a sequel this year and fans of the original will be delighted to learn that they can see the original film live in concert this October.

‘Hocus Pocus in Concert’ will feature a screening of the complete film with Emmy-winning composer John Debney’s musical score performed live to the spooky classic film.

Kicking off at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Sunday 23rd October before hitting Manchester, Birmingham, London and finishing up at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday 28th October.

‘Hocus Pocus’ tells the story of three witches who are accidentally brough back to life in Salem on Halloween night.  Known as the Sanderson sisters, they attempt to steal the life essence from the town’s children so they can have eternal life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They are outwitted by a boy, Max Dennison, his young sister, Dani, and his girlfriend, Allison, and aided by a boy, Thackery Binx, who had been changed into a cat for trying to interfere with the witches centuries earlier.

The film was directed by Kenny Ortega and released on 16th July 1993. The cast includes Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary), Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Vinessa Shaw (Allison).

The full dates are:

Sun 23 October 2022: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Mon 24 October 2022: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Tue 25 October 2022: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wed 26 October 2022: London Eventim Apollo 
Fri 28 October 2022: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday 20th May at ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/VyDgVE

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

4 days ago
HTML5 HTML5

Games & Tech

How Has HTML5 Helped The Video Streaming And Gaming Markets Grow?

We look at how HTML5 has improved experiences like video streaming and gaming.

6 days ago
Aliens Vs Predator Aliens Vs Predator

Games & Tech

The Hottest Alien Games that Every Gamer Should Play

We review five of the best video games made from popular Alien movie franchise.

6 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you