Watch ‘Hocus Pocus’ with a live orchestra this October

‘Hocus Pocus’ is getting a sequel this year and fans of the original will be delighted to learn that they can see the original film live in concert this October.

‘Hocus Pocus in Concert’ will feature a screening of the complete film with Emmy-winning composer John Debney’s musical score performed live to the spooky classic film.

Kicking off at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Sunday 23rd October before hitting Manchester, Birmingham, London and finishing up at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday 28th October.

‘Hocus Pocus’ tells the story of three witches who are accidentally brough back to life in Salem on Halloween night. Known as the Sanderson sisters, they attempt to steal the life essence from the town’s children so they can have eternal life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They are outwitted by a boy, Max Dennison, his young sister, Dani, and his girlfriend, Allison, and aided by a boy, Thackery Binx, who had been changed into a cat for trying to interfere with the witches centuries earlier.

The film was directed by Kenny Ortega and released on 16th July 1993. The cast includes Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary), Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Vinessa Shaw (Allison).

The full dates are:

Sun 23 October 2022: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mon 24 October 2022: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tue 25 October 2022: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 26 October 2022: London Eventim Apollo

Fri 28 October 2022: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday 20th May at ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/VyDgVE