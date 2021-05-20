Connect with us

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ officially confirmed for Disney+

The Sanderson sisters are back in 2022.

Published

Hocus Pocus
Credit: Disney

It’s official! Beloved classic ‘Hocus Pocus’, released in 1993, is getting a sequel.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy ‘Hocus Pocus 2’. The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Singer/actress Bette Midler (‘The First Wives Club,’ ‘Beaches’) returns as Winifred Sanderson, with Sarah Jessica Parker (‘Sex and the City’) and Kathy Najimy (‘Sister Act’) back as her sisters, Sarah and Mary, respectively.

In ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

The sequel will be directed by Anne Fletcher (‘The Proposal’), who is taking over from Adam Shankman (‘Hairspray’), who is busy directing ‘Disenchanted’ for Disney. Shankman will executive produce along with Raplh Winter (‘Adrift’) and David Kirschner (‘Curse of Chucky’). Steven Haft (‘Tigerland) is co-producer.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” says executive producer Adam Shankman. “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing ‘Boogie Nights.’”

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” says director Anne Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will begin production this fall and is due to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

