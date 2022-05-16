Connect with us

Fire Island

Film

‘Fire Island’ to premiere on Disney+ in June

Bowen Yang leads the cast.

Published

Andrew Ahn’s (‘Spa Night’) new film ‘Fire Island’ will premiere on Disney+ on 3rd June 2022 in the UK and Ireland.

Directed by Ahn, the film features a script by Joel Kim Booster (‘Sunnyside’), who also stars in the film. The cast includes Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’), Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Peter Smith, and Bradley Gibson.

Set in the gay vacation destination off of Long Island, New York, ‘Fire Island’ is an unapologetic, modern day romantic comedy showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance.

Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’, the story centres around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.

‘Fire Island’ is produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges, and Brooke Posch of JAX Media, and was shot on location in the Pines, NY.

Take a look at the key art for the film below:

Fire Island
Credit: Disney+

