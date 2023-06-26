‘Hocus Pocus’ to be presented Live in Concert this Autumn at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Get ready to celebrate Halloween in the spookiest way possible as the iconic Disney film ‘Hocus Pocus’ comes to life in a special live concert event. Mark your calendars for 29th October when the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London will host a one-night-only showing of ‘Hocus Pocus In Concert.’

Following its hugely successful debut in the UK last year, which saw sold-out screenings in five major cities, this enchanting event promises to be the ultimate Halloween treat for fans of the beloved cult classic.

The ‘Hocus Pocus In Concert’ presentation will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the original film. Audiences can expect a complete screening of the beloved movie accompanied by a live performance of the Emmy-winning composer John Debney’s hauntingly beautiful musical score.

For those unfamiliar with the enchanting tale, ‘Hocus Pocus’ follows the story of three witches, known as the Sanderson sisters, who are inadvertently resurrected in Salem on Halloween night. Their wicked plan involves stealing the life essence from the town’s children to ensure their eternal youth. However, they find themselves outwitted by a courageous group consisting of Max Dennison, his sister Dani, his girlfriend Allison, and the immortal cat-turned-boy Thackery Binx, who had previously crossed paths with the witches.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, ‘Hocus Pocus’ originally hit the big screens on 16th July 1993, and quickly became a fan-favorite. The film stars an exceptional cast, including Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, Kathy Najimy as Mary, Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, and Vinessa Shaw as Allison.

Don’t miss this unforgettable opportunity to experience the magic of ‘Hocus Pocus’ like never before. Join us at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 29th October for a bewitching night of film and live music that will leave you spellbound.

Tickets will be available from 28th June 2023 from disneytickets.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.