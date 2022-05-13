The Long Road Festival Announces Superb New Additions to the Bill

Adding to a line up brimming with America’s biggest Country icons including Chris Young, The Cadillac Three, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, LOCASH, Drake White, Brandy Clark and more, The Long Road adds another batch of names today. (May 13th 2022)

A real range of styles from all corners of the globe come together at the Long Road in celebration of the rich history and constant evolution of the Country sound. These include Shy Carter, who we loved seeing at this year’s C2C festival. He is an Amazon Music Artist To Watch who recently penned hits for Charlie Puth, Jason Derulo, Megan Trainor, Keith Urban and more, as well as the Rolling Stone-tipped Amythyst Kiah who’s also a member of the all-women-of-colour supergroup Our Native Daughters.

One of the UK’s most compelling singer-songwriters Benjamin Francis Leftwich also joins the bill, and brings his distinctive and beloved brand of melancholic indie folk pop to the table. Elsewhere the likes of the Texas-bred soul-baring songwriter Joshua RayWalker, platinum selling artist and award-winning producer and songwriter Tebey, barrier-breaking Canadian artist Jess Moskaluke, Kentucky natives Everette and cinematic and poetic grandson of Hank Williams Sam Williams are all announced today (May 13th 2022). Credit: The Long Road festival

Americana label Loose announce their takeover line up for 2022, welcoming the beautifully honest Nashville story-teller Andrew Combs, the habitually travelling Margo Cilker, Catalan singer-songwriter Joana Serrat, widely acclaimed Birmingham-based Katherine Priddy, and the UK roots titan Danny George Wilson. Loose said, “We are honoured to be asked to take over The Honky Tonk at The Long Road and we’ve selected a cracking line-up of world class acts from both sides of the pond. It’s going to be an awesome day!”

Tickets available here.