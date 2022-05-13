‘Gangs of London’: get your first look at series 2

A first-look teaser has been released for series 2 of hit Sky series ‘Gangs of London’.

In the teaser, fans will be reunited with ex-undercover cop Elliot (played by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) and see the first glimpse of the returning series full of twists, turns and exhilarating, cinematic action sequences.

One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and Elliot is now being forced to work for the Investors.

As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favourites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Who will win the battle for London’s soul?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Series 2 also sees the return of Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane.

New cast members include Waleed Zuaiter (‘Baghdad Central’, ‘The Spy’) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (‘Baghdad Central’, ‘A Private War’) as Faz, Salem Kali (‘Un Prophete’, ‘Dealer’) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (‘SAS: Red Notice’, ‘Criminal: UK’) as Hakim.

‘Gangs of London’ is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery.

Series 2 is set to air on Sky and NOW in 2022.