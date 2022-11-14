‘A Town Called Malice’: take a look at the upcoming Sky Original drama

The teaser trailer has been released for upcoming Sky Original drama ‘A Town Called Malice’.

The series stars Jason Flemyng (‘Save Me, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’) as Albert Lord, Jack Rowan (‘Born to Kill’) as Gene Lord, Tahirah Sharif (‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’) joins as Cindy Carter, Gene’s girlfriend, and Martha Plimpton (‘Mass’, ‘The Good Wife’) as Mint Ma, who will be joined by wider family members Dougray Scott (‘Ever After’, ‘Mission: Impossible 2’) as Uncle Tony, Lex Shrapnel (‘Captain America’) as Leonard Lord, Daniel Sharman (‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘Medici’) as Kelly Lord, George Jaques (‘The Third Day: Autumn’) as Anthony Lord and Eliza Butterworth (‘The Last Kingdom’) as Carly Lord.

This intoxicating cocktail of crime thriller and family saga in the early ’80s follows the Lords – a family of former South London gangsters who’ve fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain – and they’re not happy about it. When they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, the Lords realise this is a golden opportunity to re-invent themselves and re-capture their former glory. However, they spend as much time battling each other as they do their opponents. This high-octane, neon Western is a musical love letter to the ’80s – filled with romance, obsession, violence, deceit, and swagger.

The series is a co-production between Vertigo Films, Rogue State & Sky Studios, written and created by Nick Love. The lead director is Jamie Donoughue and the series producer is Andy Noble.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

‘A Town Called Malice’ is set to premiere in 2023.