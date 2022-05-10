Mary Gauthier debuts new song ‘Dark Enough to See The Stars’

Mary Gauthier has debuted the title track from her upcoming album ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars‘, released on 3rd June 2022.

The song is available to stream and download now, and it’s the latest to be unveiled from the upcoming record.

“I co-wrote the song ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars’ with Beth Nielsen Chapman many years ago, but never released it because it did not feel quite right,” says Gauthier. “We took another look at it during the dark days of the pandemic after we’d both lost several dear friends. We saw the song in a new light and were able to re-write it and find the core idea… which is that although the people that we’d lost were gone, the love that they’d given us was not. It was given as a gift we could keep, forever. There is something about grief that brings clarity. I took the title from a Martin Luther King speech. Dr. King said, ‘Trouble is in the land; confusion all around. But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.’ To me, this means when things seem at their worst, we’re often gifted with knowing exactly what is important, and what matters most.”

‘Dark Enough to See the Stars’ is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Rifles & Rosary Beads’ and it sees Gauthier mourn the loss of dear friends and mentors including John Prine, Nanci Griffith and David Olney. Several other tracks find Gauthier joyful and optimistic as she celebrates new love and inner happiness.

You can take a listen to the song at the top of this article.