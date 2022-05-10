Watch Miranda Lambert Share the Inspirations Behind New Album ‘Palomino’

Now the dust has settled and Miranda Lambert’s new album, ‘Palomino’ has been with us for a while we are all getting our own flavour, thoughts and feelings from the songs on it. In our own review we awarded the album 4.5 stars out of 5, declaring it to be a potential album of the year.

Miranda has spoken exclusively about her feelings for ‘Palomino’, the vibes and the influences behind it. She also talks about which songs were written first that acted as a driver for the whole project and how she wanted to capture the stories and characters of the people all over the USA and not just in the south.

You can watch Miranda share all those thoughts and more at the top of the page. We hope you enjoy watching Miranda giving her extra insight into this special album it as much as we did.