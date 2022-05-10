Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Miranda Lambert

EF Country

Watch Miranda Lambert Share the Inspirations Behind New Album ‘Palomino’

Watch Miranda Lambert give her own insights into the making of new album, ‘Palomino’.

Published

Now the dust has settled and Miranda Lambert’s new album, ‘Palomino’ has been with us for a while we are all getting our own flavour, thoughts and feelings from the songs on it. In our own review we awarded the album 4.5 stars out of 5, declaring it to be a potential album of the year.

Miranda has spoken exclusively about her feelings for ‘Palomino’, the vibes and the influences behind it. She also talks about which songs were written first that acted as a driver for the whole project and how she wanted to capture the stories and characters of the people all over the USA and not just in the south.

You can watch Miranda share all those thoughts and more at the top of the page. We hope you enjoy watching Miranda giving her extra insight into this special album it as much as we did.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Keith Urban, Eventim Apollo, London live review

The Australian country superstar wowed the crowd at the first of two shows in the capital on his The Speed Of Now World Tour.

3 days ago
Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna

EF Country

Watch or Read as Lori McKenna Talks To Thomas Rhett About Her Career

Fascinating chat between two Country music icons.

6 days ago
Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Jake Hoot Goes Viral with Hilarous Parody of Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like”

The Voice winner parodies Walker Hayes for allergy season!

7 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Brothers Osborne & Stephen Wilson JR, Birmingham, UK – Live Review

Raucous night of Rock & Country from the CMA Duo of the Year

2 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you