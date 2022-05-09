Christina Perri to release new album ‘A Lighter shade of Blue’ in June

Christina Perri will release her third studio album ‘a lighter shade of blue’ on 24th June.

The album is Perri’s first since 2013’s ‘Head or Heart’ and it follows the release of the emotional single ‘evergone‘, which explored the singer’s grief after losing her daughter Rosie.

The new album announcement arrives with new single ‘mothers’. Perri wrote the track with Amy Wadge and David Hodges, with Hodges producing. ‘mothers’ is described as ‘ an intimate love letter to all mothers everywhere to share that the different fears of motherhood are normal and that they are not in this alone.’

The track features Perri’s 3-year-old daughter Carmella and you can watch the lyric video at the top of this article.

Take a look at the artwork for ‘a lighter shade of blue’ below: