Christina Perri

Music

Christina Perri releases new single ‘evergone’

The singer’s personal new single has arrived.

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri has released her new single ‘evergone’, her first studio single in 8 years.

The single was written by Perro, Jennifer Decilveo, Jordan Miller, and Jason Bell and produced by Jennifer Decilveo. It follows Perri as she begins to heal from the grief of losing her daughter Rosie. Through her journey, she realises that Rosie will never really be gone and will remain with her forever through her memory.  

Of the release, Perri shared, “My new single ‘evergone’ is so much more than another release. It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn’t really gone. Writing this song helped me heal from the recent loss of my daughter, Rosie. I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing.” 

The new single follows Perri’s lullaby album from late 2021, ’songs for rosie’, which honours her daughter Rosie, who passed away 1 year ago on November 24th, 2020.  

Perri has just finished recording her highly anticipated third full length album and will be announcing its release soon. 

