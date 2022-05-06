Fantasia Festival Selection ‘Glorious’ acquired by Shudder

Rebekah McKendry’s ‘Glorious’ has been acquired by horror streaming service Shudder.

The film, which was an official selection for Fantasia Festival, stars Ryan Kwanten (‘True Blood’) and J.K. Simmons (‘Whiplash’), and it will arrive on Shudder in t he US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday 18th August 2022.

In ‘Glorious’, Kwanten plays a young man who is spiralling out of control after a bad breakup. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside a rest stop bathroom with a mysterious figure (Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As he tries to escape, he realizes he is an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could have imagined.

Said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, “With ‘Glorious’, Rebekah brings Lovecraftian horror to a place it’s never been seen before: a rest stop men’s room. She and her all-star cast have created an inventive and original cosmic horror that manages to be both darkly hilarious and profoundly personal.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For years, I had been searching for a project that would let me show my preferred artistic style – that would let me be absurdist, sardonic, transgressive, and weird. And ‘Glorious’ gets really f’n weird.” added director Rebekah McKendry. “As a diehard horror fan, I’m thrilled ‘Glorious’ has found a home at Shudder, and I know Shudder fans will find something unique, wild, and thought-provoking lurking inside our rural rest stop bathroom.”

‘Glorious’ is written by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry.