Kane Brown Announces a UK Tour For January 2023

Multi-award winning artist announces UK dates.

Published

Kane Brown
Credit: Matthew Berinato

If you were at Kane Brown’s only show in the UK to date, back in February 2020, you’ll have seen just what a fabulous live performer he is. Well, he’s coming back in January 2023, with the fabulous Restless Road in tow as support too.

Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming International Tour will kick off September 17 in Melbourne, Australia before continuing throughout Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UK and Europe. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour will make four stops across the UK including London’s Eventim Apollo in January 2023 and marks the first time Brown will tour Australia and New Zealand, as well as his long-awaited return to Canada and Europe.

Kane Brown
Credit: AEG / RCA

For all UK dates, register now at www.kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s pre-sale starting on Tuesday, May 10 at 10am local. Tickets for all UK & European dates go on sale to the general public May 13 at 10am local time at www.kanebrownmusic.comAXSGigsandtours and Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes 24 hours ahead of the release of Brown’s new song, ‘Like I Love Country Music’, which is out on all platforms on Friday May 6th.

Full Dates:

Tuesday 17th January: Glasgow O2 Academy

Thursday 19th January: Manchester O2 Academy

Friday 20th January: Birmingham O2 Academy

Saturday 21st January: London Eventim Apollo

