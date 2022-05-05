Eric Church Celebrates 1 Year of ‘Heart & Soul’ By Making the ‘&’ Album Available to all

Eric Church’s ‘Heart & Soul’ album was one of the musical highlights of 2021. Can you believe it’s been a year since its release? In the year since the April 2021 Church earned his 10th career GRAMMY nomination as well as his fourth and fifth Entertainer of the Year nominations from the ACM and CMA, respectively, while also taking Gold-certified single ‘Hell of a View’ to the top of the charts at US country radio with ‘Heart On Fire’ also hitting the Top 5.

To celebrate the anniversary of the ambitious project, Eric Church now offers the general public the chance to purchase the Church Choir exclusive middle album ‘&’ for the first time, as well as two exclusive box sets of the project in limited quantities. Pre-Order ‘&’ HERE and learn more about the boxsets.

‘&’ Track List:

Through My Ray-Bans (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

Doing Life With Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

Do Side (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Kiss Her Goodbye (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Mad Man (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

Lone Wolf (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Speaking on the extra songs, Church said “The interesting thing about this process is that Jay Joyce kept asking me the last three or four days, ‘Are we done?’ and at that time I didn’t know what the project was. I kept saying ‘God, this is going to be really hard. There’s a lot here. Is this a double album? And if it’s a double album, how do we leave out these five or six songs?” It’s great that everyone can get to listen to all the songs intended for the release now.

