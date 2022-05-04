Connect with us

Sneakerella - Chosen Jacobs performing 'Kicks'

Film

‘Sneakerella’ – watch Chosen Jacobs perform ‘Kicks’

The performance is available to watch ahead of the movie’s debut.

Published

It’s a little over a week until ‘Sneakerella‘ lands on Disney+ but you can get a sneak peek with the release of the music video for the song ‘Kicks’.

Performed by Chosen Jacobs, ‘Kicks’ is the film’s opening musical sequence. It introduces audiences to El (Jacobs) and his affinity for sneakers as he glides his way through the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City.

‘Kicks’ was written by Antonina Armato, Tim James Price, Thomas Armato Sturges and Adam Schmalholz and produced by Antonina Armato and Tim James Price. The dance sequence is choreographed by Ebony Williams and Emilio Dosal. 

‘Sneakerella’ is a modern twist on ‘Cinderella’ and alongside Jacobs it stars Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Robyn Alomar, Yvonne Senat-Jones and Hayward Leach.

The ‘Sneakerella’ digital original soundtrack will be released on 13th May; the physical version follows on 24th June.

