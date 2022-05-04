‘DC League of Super-Pets’ – watch the brand new trailer

It’s not just people that can have super powers, it’s dogs too according to the new trailer for the ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.

Featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves, the film is directed by Jared Stern.

In ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack – Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel – to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

The film is written by Stern with John Whittington, based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ will be released in the UK on 29th July 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.