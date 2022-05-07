Win Jason Aldean’s ‘Macon, Georgia’ on CD

The expansive release behind multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean‘s 10th studio album ‘Macon, Georgia’ (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records) is now available in it’s entirety.

The double album features 20 new tunes and 10 unheard live takes. Together with longtime producer Michael Knox, Aldean took an anything-goes approach to his signature sound with part all-new music and part career retrospective.

The set includes Aldean’s hit duet with Carrie Underwood, ‘If I Didn’t Love You’.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 1 bundle that includes both ‘Macon’ and ‘Georgia’ on CD. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Friday 13th May 2022.

