Win Jason Aldean’s ‘Macon, Georgia’ on CD

Get your hands on both parts of the Country star’s double album.

Jason Aldean - Macon, Georgia
Credit: Broken Bow Records

The expansive release behind multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean‘s 10th studio album ‘Macon, Georgia’ (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records) is now available in it’s entirety. 

The double album features 20 new tunes and 10 unheard live takes. Together with longtime producer Michael Knox, Aldean took an anything-goes approach to his signature sound with part all-new music and part career retrospective.

The set includes Aldean’s hit duet with Carrie Underwood, ‘If I Didn’t Love You’.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 1 bundle that includes both ‘Macon’ and ‘Georgia’ on CD. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Friday 13th May 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

