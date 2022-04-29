Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Stephen Wilson Jr Holler from the Holler

EF Country

Get to Know Stephen Wilson Jr Ahead of His UK Shows With Brothers Osborne

Rousing new song ‘Holler from the Holler’ released today

Published

Indiana based songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr today releases the powerful, funky ‘Holler from the Holler’ ahead of his UK shows supporting Brothers Osborne.

‘Holler From the Holler’ is a raucous, rebel-rousing monster of a song that puts Wilson squarely in our sights as an artist of note to keep an eye on.

Stephen Wilson Jr
Credit: Oh Creative PR

From being a Golden Gloves boxing finalist as a child, the boxer-turned-microbiologist chose a life as an indie rocker as the lead singer of AutoVaughn before becoming a food scientist at MARS and marrying his wife Leigh Nash (SixPence None The Richer). Now, Wilson Jr. has embarked on his own solo career and has celebrated cuts by Caitlyn Smith, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Tim McGraw and more. Equipped with his 70’s gut-string acoustic, Wilson Jr. is on tour with The Cadillac Three before heading out with Brothers Osborne in the UK this May. See all the UK Dates below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5/8/22 – Birmingham, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/9/22 – London, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/11/22 – Cambridge, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/13/22 – Manchester, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/14/22 – Leeds, UK (Bros Osborne)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5/15 – Edinburgh, UK (Bros Osborne)

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

1 day ago
Elvis Presley - Elvis at STAX Elvis Presley - Elvis at STAX

Music

Elvis Presley – ‘Elvis at STAX’ vinyl review

The King's iconic sessions are now available on limited edition vinyl.

7 days ago
Vinyl playing Vinyl playing

Music

Reasons why you should switch to vinyl music this year

Let's take a look at some of the reasons why vinyl is so popular.

7 days ago
Grace series 2 Grace series 2

TV

‘Grace’ returns to ITV this weekend for a new series

John Simm and Richie Campbell are back!

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you