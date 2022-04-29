Get to Know Stephen Wilson Jr Ahead of His UK Shows With Brothers Osborne

Indiana based songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr today releases the powerful, funky ‘Holler from the Holler’ ahead of his UK shows supporting Brothers Osborne.

‘Holler From the Holler’ is a raucous, rebel-rousing monster of a song that puts Wilson squarely in our sights as an artist of note to keep an eye on. Credit: Oh Creative PR

From being a Golden Gloves boxing finalist as a child, the boxer-turned-microbiologist chose a life as an indie rocker as the lead singer of AutoVaughn before becoming a food scientist at MARS and marrying his wife Leigh Nash (SixPence None The Richer). Now, Wilson Jr. has embarked on his own solo career and has celebrated cuts by Caitlyn Smith, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Tim McGraw and more. Equipped with his 70’s gut-string acoustic, Wilson Jr. is on tour with The Cadillac Three before heading out with Brothers Osborne in the UK this May. See all the UK Dates below:

5/8/22 – Birmingham, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/9/22 – London, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/11/22 – Cambridge, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/13/22 – Manchester, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/14/22 – Leeds, UK (Bros Osborne)

5/15 – Edinburgh, UK (Bros Osborne)