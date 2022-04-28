Connect with us

Thompson Square’s New Single ‘Country in My Soul’ Has Big Impact at Country Radio

Award winning duo return with a song co-written by Lainey Wilson.

Published

Thompson Square’s long-awaited return to country radio with “Country In My Soul” was the second most added song by stations nationwide this week. Co-written by Lainey Wilson with Daniel Ross (“Had Me at Half Time” for Morgan Wallen) and James McNair (“Lovin’ on You” for Luke Combs), “Country In My Soul” marks the husband and wife duo’s first single release since 2019’s “You Shoulda Been There.” We last saw Thompson Square over here in the UK at the Long Road festival in 2019 so they are long overdue a return to these shores too!

“Keifer and I really got back to our roots,” said Shawna of “Country in My Soul.” “We grew up, and the music reflects that for sure.” “I write a lot of songs about us, so the subject matter is far more real than anything we’ve done in the past,” added Keifer.

You can watch the video to the song at the top of the page and listen to it on multiple formats by clicking right here

