Blue set September release for new album ‘Heart & Soul’ and announce rescheduled tour dates

Blue will release new album ‘Heart & Soul’ on 9th September 2022 it has been announced.
The new studio album will arrive ahead of the group’s rescheduled UK tour, which will now be taking place in December.
The British four-piece – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – have been back together in the studio working on their new record. Due to some very exciting plans to be announced in due course, Blue have had to move back their tour a few months.
‘Heart & Soul’ can be pre-ordered now by visiting https://Blue.lnk.to/preorder and will be available on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, as well as on all digital platforms.
The tour will kick off on 4th December at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and conclude on 20th December at Newcastle Utilita Arena
Special guests are due to be announced and all tickets purchased previously will remain valid for the new date.
UK Tour Dates
Sunday 4th December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Monday 5th December – Manchester AO Arena
Wednesday 7th December – Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 9th December – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Sunday 11th December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Monday 12th December – Brighton Centre
Tuesday 13th December – London The O2
Thursday 15th December – Bournemouth International Centre
Friday 16th December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sunday 18th December – Aberdeen P&J Live
Monday 19th December – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday 20th December – Newcastle Utilita Arena
Get your tickets at https://Blue.lnk.to/ticketsnq.