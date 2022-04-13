Blue set September release for new album ‘Heart & Soul’ and announce rescheduled tour dates

Blue will release new album ‘Heart & Soul’ on 9th September 2022 it has been announced.

The new studio album will arrive ahead of the group’s rescheduled UK tour, which will now be taking place in December.

The British four-piece – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – have been back together in the studio working on their new record. Due to some very exciting plans to be announced in due course, Blue have had to move back their tour a few months.

‘Heart & Soul’ can be pre-ordered now by visiting https://Blue.lnk.to/preorder and will be available on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, as well as on all digital platforms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tour will kick off on 4th December at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and conclude on 20th December at Newcastle Utilita Arena

Special guests are due to be announced and all tickets purchased previously will remain valid for the new date.

UK Tour Dates

Sunday 4th December – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December – Manchester AO Arena

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wednesday 7th December – Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December – London The O2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thursday 15th December – Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December – Aberdeen P&J Live

Monday 19th December – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Get your tickets at https://Blue.lnk.to/ticketsnq.