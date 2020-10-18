Connect with us

Ozuna

Music

Ozuna reveals music video for ‘Del Mar’ featuring Doja Cat and Sia

Watch the underwater themed video now.

Published

Ozuna has released the music video for his new single ‘Del Mar’ featuring Doja Cat and Sia.

The video is directed by Nuno Gomes/Compostela Films. It features Ozuna and Doja Cat under the sea, where they are joined by a mermaid hologram of Sia.

‘Del Mar’ is taken from Ozuna’s latest album ‘ENOC’, the fourth studio album by the Latin music superstar, which debuted at #1 on two Billboard charts – “Top Latin Albums” and “Latin Rhythm Albums.” 

‘ENOC’ has been streamed more than 246 million times and it stays true to Ozuna’s bad-boy romantic persona while continuing to explore the mature lyrical themes that urban music is known for. Featuring authentic reggaeton arrangements, ‘ENOC’ gives each of Ozuna’s collaborators ample space to contribute their stylistic mastery. 

The album features the summer anthem ‘Caramelo’, which spent several weeks at #1 on the Spain and Mexico Airplay charts, while also reaching the top of Billboard’s “Latin Airplay” and “Latin Rhythm Airplay” charts.

The video for the hit has had more than 279 million views on YouTube.

