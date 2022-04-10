Connect with us

‘Succession’ season 3 arrives on DVD in May

The latest season of the critically acclaimed series is coming to DVD.

Published

Succession season 3
Credit: HBO

Season 3 of ‘Succession’ will be released on DVD on 16th May 2022 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment along with a boxset comprising seasons 1 to 3.

The series was created by Jesse Armstrong (‘In The Loop’) and it tracks the lives of a wealthy patriarch and his four grown children, who control one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world.

‘Succession’ explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their own future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming questions of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

‘Succession’ Season 3 is available now on Digital.

