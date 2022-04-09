‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 7 starts Sunday on Channel 4 – preview Episode 1

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to our screens this Sunday on Channel 4 for a seventh series. The new series was filmed in a newly created, secret, SAS military base set in the spectacular but harsh terrain of Jordan.

Further cementing the “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and United States, the new Directing Staff band of brothers will join forces to draw on their military experiences from both sides of the Atlantic, to create the toughest SAS selection course yet. Testing their mental and physical ability, in the unforgiving Middle Eastern heat in Jordan, the new cohort of recruits will discover whether they have what it takes to pass the course. Credit: Channel 4 / Pete Dadds

New Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes (50) is a highly decorated Special Forces operator with multiple military awards to his name. He joined the United States Marine Corps and was ultimately selected for (and passed) Marine Recon training – an elite fighting force of only 300 troops. He was a team leader for over 50 patrols behind enemy lines, being honoured as team leader of the year when he lead operations in Fallujah and Ramadhi, Iraq. Rudy was a member of the lead combat force that entered both Afghanistan and Iraq and his unit was depicted in the book and HBO mini-series Generation Kill, in which he played himself.

Rudy, who also has a background in martial arts, left the military in 2005. He has since worked in both film and TV. Most notably, he starred as one of the interviewees in the 2020 documentary series Once Upon a Time in Iraq. Remi Adeleke (39) is a former SEAL, who was born in West Africa and brought up in New York City. He joined the Navy in 2002 and later the elite Navy SEAL program, serving for 13 years on active duty.

Credit: Channel 4 / Pete Dadds

In the first episode, 20 men and women face an intense start, with recruits crawling and running to their base in the searing heat of the Jordanian desert. The recruits’ teamwork is tested as they must cross a ravine balancing on a rope suspended 165 feet above the ground. The leaders assess the recruits ability to work together as they try to escape from a room full of CS gas. Who will prove a good comrade and who will fail to impress?

SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7 starts at 9pm Sunday 10th April 2022 on Channel 4. Preview episode 1 with our gallery:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.