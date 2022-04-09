‘Tomb Raider: The Live Experience’ launch date announced

Earlier this week Londoners were surprised to see ‘Lara Croft’ running on the roof of Camden Market. Lara’s appearance celebrates the imminent opening of the new thrill-seeking attraction, Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience, on the 9th May, 2022.

Official Lara Croft Cosplay Ambassador, Lili Dîn, could be seen summiting buildings in a manner reminiscent of the much-loved archaeologist-adventurer, across the rooftops of Camden.

Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Tomb Raider: The Live Experience, which has been created by Little Lion Entertainment and in partnership with Paramount Pictures, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix, opens in the famous Camden Stables Market from 9th May. Guests will go on an expedition to avert complete catastrophe by ensuring a powerful ancient artefact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Visitors start their adventure as Archaeology students in the field in ‘Finland’, where they’ll get an urgent message from Lara Croft. She has made a deadly discovery about a powerful ancient artefact and wants you to join her in ensuring the world is safe.

Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Players will have to collect relics and fend off enemies using bows and arrows before making their escape to ‘Costa Rica’ via a container ship to take on the next part of the adventure. But all is not as it seems, as Lara’s enemy, Aiden, has scuppered the ship resulting in guests having to work as a team to make their way through shipping containers and crates whilst gathering more relics as they go.

If teams successfully manage to escape, they will travel to the ‘jungle’ where they meet a friend of Lara’s who informs them that they are close to discovering an ancient underground chamber.. However, the only way for them to get there and save the artefact is to zipline through the jungle and down into the caves.

Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Eventually, the team is met by Lara’s friend, Jonah, who helps them work out the puzzles to find the next set of relics before having to quickly escape back to the jungle as the cave they’re in begins to fill with deadly gases.

Once back in the jungle, players must find the entrance to the chamber whilst battling with Aidan and his minions. Players then come face to face with evil Aidan who is attempting to activate the artefact. Players will have to work out how to complete the sequence of multiplayer environmental puzzles. Only then will they be able to defeat the enemy and make their final getaway by taking on an action-packed escape.

Tickets to the attraction start at £66 per person. They are on sale now and can be purchased via the official Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience website.