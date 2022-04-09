Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Lake’ out now on PS4 & PS5

Experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks.

Published

Lake
Credit: Gamious / Whitethorn Games

Gamious and Whitethorn Games have announced that their slice-of-life interactive story game Lake is now finally available for PS4 and PS5.

It’s September 1st, 1986. You take on the role of forty-something Meredith Weiss, who returns from the big city to her quiet hometown. She exchanges her busy career at a software company to fill in for her dad, the local mail carrier.

During her two-week stay in beautiful Providence Oaks, Oregon, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk. As Meredith, you get to decide who to talk to, who to befriend and perhaps even start a romantic relationship with.

Whatever happens, at the end of her stint she’ll have to make up her mind: return to her demanding job in the big city, or stay in the town she grew up in?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Lake
Lake
Lake
Lake
Lake
Lake
Lake
Lake
Lake
Credit: Gamious / Whitethorn Games

Play Lake and…

  • Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the Internet.
  • Drive around the lake in your dad’s trusty mail truck, or let the auto-pilot do the work.
  • Talk to a range of engaging characters, each with their own personalities and quirks.
  • Choose after-work activities: hang out with your friends, help out your neighbors or stay home and read a book.
  • Experience two weeks of branching story that doesn’t shy away from slice-of-life themes.
  • Determine your own story: there are no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answers or endings, simply what you want to happen.

Lake is also available on Xbox and PC.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

4 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

5 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Adds Shiny Pets In New Update

Could this game be a Pet Sim X contender?

6 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Gold Boost Codes List

Get double gold with these handy codes.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you