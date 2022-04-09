‘Lake’ out now on PS4 & PS5

Gamious and Whitethorn Games have announced that their slice-of-life interactive story game Lake is now finally available for PS4 and PS5.

It’s September 1st, 1986. You take on the role of forty-something Meredith Weiss, who returns from the big city to her quiet hometown. She exchanges her busy career at a software company to fill in for her dad, the local mail carrier.

During her two-week stay in beautiful Providence Oaks, Oregon, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk. As Meredith, you get to decide who to talk to, who to befriend and perhaps even start a romantic relationship with.

Whatever happens, at the end of her stint she’ll have to make up her mind: return to her demanding job in the big city, or stay in the town she grew up in?

Credit: Gamious / Whitethorn Games

Play Lake and…

Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the Internet.

Drive around the lake in your dad’s trusty mail truck, or let the auto-pilot do the work.

Talk to a range of engaging characters, each with their own personalities and quirks.

Choose after-work activities: hang out with your friends, help out your neighbors or stay home and read a book.

Experience two weeks of branching story that doesn’t shy away from slice-of-life themes.

Determine your own story: there are no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answers or endings, simply what you want to happen.

Lake is also available on Xbox and PC.