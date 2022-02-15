‘Tomb Raider: The Live Experience’ reveals new Lara Croft statue in London

Ahead of the launch of Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience, a brand-new statue of famous archaeologist-adventurer, Lara Croft, has been revealed. The new new thrill-seeking experience is coming from Little Lion Entertainment, in partnership with Paramount Pictures and Crystal Dynamics.

Standing at a towering nine feet tall, this new version of Lara Croft is based on 25 years of Tomb Raider history, ranging from the original Tomb Raider game launched in 1996 to the latest incarnation of the iconic hero in the Survivor trilogy released between 2013 and 2018. The statue has been built in London in the style of a sandstone carving to fit the look and feel of the new experience. The new sculpture will take up residence in Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience’s Stables Market home in the heart of Camden when the attraction opens in April.

Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO & Founder of Little Lion Entertainment Limited said:

“We’re thrilled today to unveil a brand-new look for Lara designed especially for Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience. The statue incorporates several of her iconic elements like her braided hair and double pistol holsters and blends her survival instincts and powerful confidence into a single visage.“ Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Dallas Dickinson, Franchise General Manager for Tomb Raider at Crystal Dynamics added:

“Standing self-assured at the entrance to the attraction, we hope Lara Croft inspires people to embrace their own spirit of adventure as they take on the LIVE Experience.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience will take adventure-seekers on a journey as teams of up to eight people join Lara Croft on her pursuit to recover a powerful artifact that has fallen into the hands of a dangerous enemy. Escape a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, discover an ancient tomb, work through environmental puzzles and battle a secret order as this new adrenaline-fuelled attraction, complete with beautiful scenic worlds, live actors and characters from the Tomb Raider franchise comes to life.