Grab Your Free Roblox Nomad Bundle With Amazon Prime Gaming

Published

Roblox
Credit: Roblox

Roblox developer ROLVe has teamed up with Amazon Prime Gaming to offer Roblox players some free gear for their avatar. ROLVEe is most famous for being the developer of the very popular Arsenal game on Roblox, although they’ve made plenty of other titles too.

The gear on offer is the Virtual Nomad Bundle which, once redeemed, will supply you with some pretty cool headgear for your avatar. Redeeming is easy, simply log into your Prime Gaming account and select the item you want to redeem and you will receive a code. Follow the link given to redeem this code in Roblox and that’s it!

Owning the bundle will also unlock custom items within Arsenal itself including custom emotes, new skins and elimination effects.

