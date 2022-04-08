Simoen Hammond Dallas Releases Vibrant New Song ‘A Hundred Lovers’

Out today! (April 8th) Simeon Hammond Dallas releases her powerful new song, ‘A Hundred Lovers’.

The song is reminiscent of artists like Elles Bailey, who are forging careers by melding multiple elements of rock, folk, blues and country music into something undefinable.

‘A Hundred Lovers’ features Hammond Dallas’ distinctive vocal delivery, some funky organ flourishes and a very vibrant, fresh approach which grabs your attention from the off. Credit: Christopher Beschi

Hailing from London’s Camden Town, Simeon released her debut single Wild Woman in January 2019. The country-rock feminist anthem was predecessor to her debut EP Manic Pixie Dreams released later that year to critical acclaim, crossing genres from folk to country, blues to soul, all tied together by Simeon’s distinctive powerhouse vocals. In 2020 Simeon was listed among the ten top black female country artists to look out for in several publications. The year also saw the release of two singles, Eat and August, ahead of her second studio EP, ‘Make It Romantic’, scheduled for release later in 2022.

Speaking on ‘A Hundred Lovers’, Hammond Dallas says, “I wrote A Hundred Lovers after a text conversation with a friend, I told her jokingly, I have a hundred lovers, and subsequently wrote the song within the hour. I’m releasing it as an anthem for the sunshine months of holiday romances and love affairs.”