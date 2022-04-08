Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Simoen Hammond Dallas Releases Vibrant New Song ‘A Hundred Lovers’

Vibrant, joyous release from rising London-based artist

Published

Simeon Hammond Dallas
Credit: Christopher Beschi

Out today! (April 8th) Simeon Hammond Dallas releases her powerful new song, ‘A Hundred Lovers’.

The song is reminiscent of artists like Elles Bailey, who are forging careers by melding multiple elements of rock, folk, blues and country music into something undefinable.

‘A Hundred Lovers’ features Hammond Dallas’ distinctive vocal delivery, some funky organ flourishes and a very vibrant, fresh approach which grabs your attention from the off.

Simeon Hammond Dallas
Credit: Christopher Beschi

Hailing from London’s Camden Town, Simeon released her debut single Wild Woman in January 2019. The country-rock feminist anthem was predecessor to her debut EP Manic Pixie Dreams released later that year to critical acclaim, crossing genres from folk to country, blues to soul, all tied together by Simeon’s distinctive powerhouse vocals. In 2020 Simeon was listed among the ten top black female country artists to look out for in several publications. The year also saw the release of two singles, Eat and August, ahead of her second studio EP, ‘Make It Romantic’, scheduled for release later in 2022. 

Speaking on ‘A Hundred Lovers’, Hammond Dallas says, “I wrote A Hundred Lovers after a text conversation with a friend, I told her jokingly, I have a hundred lovers, and subsequently wrote the song within the hour. I’m releasing it as an anthem for the sunshine months of holiday romances and love affairs.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

3 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

4 days ago
Sofi Tukker Sofi Tukker

Music

Sofi Tukker shares new single ‘Kakee’

The duo has a double entendre packed new single.

7 days ago
Thomas Rhett - Where We Started Thomas Rhett - Where We Started

Competitions

Win a copy of Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ on vinyl

We've got one copy of the new album to give away.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you