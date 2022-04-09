Listen: Kate Rusby unveils new song ‘We Will Sing’ featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Kate Rusby has unveiled ‘We Will Sing’, the first preview track from her upcoming 30th anniversary album ’30: Happy Returns’.

The song features Ladysmith Black Mambazo and it gives fans a taste of what to expect when the album arrives on 6th May 2022 via Pure Records.

Premiering the track on the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show, Mark Radcliffe commented: “The first track released is ‘We Will Sing’ featuring the joyous sound of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. You can see the quality of guests that Kate is able to attract.”

If you ask Kate, she has always performed ‘We Will Sing’ with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, albeit hearing them sing along inside her own head.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kate and her band will tour the UK in April and May. The dates are:

6 April 2022 Aberystwyth Arts Centre

7 April 2022 Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

8 April 2022 King George’s Hall, Blackburn

29 April 2022 Bristol Folk Festival

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5 May 2022 Lavenham Church

6 May 2022 Lavenham Church

7 May 2022 Spinney Theatre, Northampton

8 May 2022 Corn Exchange, Exeter

12 May 2022 New Theatre, Peterborough

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

13 May 2022 Cadogan Hall, London

14 May 2022 Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

15 May 2022 Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

19 May 2022 Hippodrome, Darlington

20 May 2022 Palace Theatre, Newark

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

21 May 2022 The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

22 May 2022 Alban Arena, St Albans

25 May 2022 New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

26 May 2022 Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye

27 May 2022 Westlands, Yeovil

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

28 May 2022 Hall for Cornwall, Truro

29 May 2022 Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Tickets available now at https://katerusby.com/