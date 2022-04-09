Connect with us

Kate Rusby

Music

Listen: Kate Rusby unveils new song ‘We Will Sing’ featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Take a listen to the new track.

Published

Kate Rusby has unveiled ‘We Will Sing’, the first preview track from her upcoming 30th anniversary album ’30: Happy Returns’.

The song features Ladysmith Black Mambazo and it gives fans a taste of what to expect when the album arrives on 6th May 2022 via Pure Records.

Premiering the track on the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show, Mark Radcliffe commented: “The first track released is ‘We Will Sing’ featuring the joyous sound of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.  You can see the quality of guests that Kate is able to attract.”  

If you ask Kate, she has always performed ‘We Will Sing’ with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, albeit hearing them sing along inside her own head.

Kate and her band will tour the UK in April and May. The dates are:

6 April 2022                      Aberystwyth Arts Centre

7 April 2022                      Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

8 April 2022                      King George’s Hall, Blackburn

29 April 2022                   Bristol Folk Festival

5 May 2022                      Lavenham Church

6 May 2022                      Lavenham Church

7 May 2022                      Spinney Theatre, Northampton

8 May 2022                      Corn Exchange, Exeter

12 May 2022                    New Theatre, Peterborough

13 May 2022                    Cadogan Hall, London

14 May 2022                    Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

15 May 2022                    Anvil Arts, Basingstoke

19 May 2022                    Hippodrome, Darlington

20 May 2022                    Palace Theatre, Newark

21 May 2022                    The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

22 May 2022                    Alban Arena, St Albans

25 May 2022                    New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

26 May 2022                    Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye

27 May 2022                    Westlands, Yeovil

28 May 2022                    Hall for Cornwall, Truro

29 May 2022                    Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Tickets available now at https://katerusby.com/

