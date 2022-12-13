The UK Americana Awards show announces its list of performers

An exceptional list of performers has been revealed for the prestigious UK Americana Awards Show 2023 on Thursday 26th January at Hackney Empire. Bringing together the best in Americana from the UK and internationally, the line-up features highly acclaimed US singer-songwriter Allison Russell, who will be joined on stage by UK Artist of the Year nominee, Bristol’s Lady Nade; international chart-topper, Ivor Novello Award winner and BRIT Award nominee Passenger; UK Americana International Trailblazer Award winners 2023 Nickel Creek; Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award winners 2023, London based five-piece The Hanging Stars; 2023 Award nominees The Heavy Heavy, Ferris and Sylvester, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Elles Bailey and from the USA, showcase artist Miko Marks.

As previously announced, both of 2023’s UK Americana Lifetime Achievement Award winners, Judy Collins and Mike Scott of The Waterboys, will also perform at the Awards ceremony.

In addition to individual performances, the Awards show will honour country music legend Loretta Lynn in a multi-artist tribute.

Awards only tickets: https://hackneyempire.co.uk/whats-on/the-uk-americana-awards-2023/

Delegate passes and showcase wristbands: https://theamauk.org

The Americana Music Association UK is also thrilled to announce that Allison Russell will deliver the Keynote Speech at the UK Americana Week Conference. Entitled “All Americana —The Mycelial Network of the Music Industry and The Rise of The Rainbow Coalition”. the speech will examine “Once and Future Sounds, beyond borders and genre – An exploration of the expansive inclusive, international community thriving at the Intersection of Art, Anti-Bigotry Activism and Creative Collaboration.”

The Awards show itself will be preceded by two evenings of showcases, featuring over 75 showcase artists from across all 4 UK nations, Canada, America and Europe, plus guest host showcases from Canada House (CIMA & PEI), Loose Music, Jansen Records and Die With Your Boots On Records from Norway.