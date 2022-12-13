Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

The UK Americana Awards show announces its list of performers

What a week ahead in January 2023 for lovers of Americana music in London.

Published

Allison Russell
Credit: Marc Baptiste

An exceptional list of performers has been revealed for the prestigious UK Americana Awards Show 2023 on Thursday 26th January at Hackney Empire. Bringing together the best in Americana from the UK and internationally, the line-up features highly acclaimed US singer-songwriter Allison Russell, who will be joined on stage by UK Artist of the Year nominee, Bristol’s Lady Nade; international chart-topper, Ivor Novello Award winner and BRIT Award nominee Passenger; UK Americana International Trailblazer Award winners 2023 Nickel Creek; Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award winners 2023, London based five-piece The Hanging Stars; 2023 Award nominees The Heavy Heavy, Ferris and Sylvester, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Elles Bailey and from the USA, showcase artist Miko Marks

As previously announced, both of 2023’s UK Americana Lifetime Achievement Award winners, Judy Collins and Mike Scott of The Waterboys, will also perform at the Awards ceremony.

In addition to individual performances, the Awards show will honour country music legend Loretta Lynn in a multi-artist tribute.

Awards only ticketshttps://hackneyempire.co.uk/whats-on/the-uk-americana-awards-2023/       

Delegate passes and showcase wristbandshttps://theamauk.org

The Americana Music Association UK is also thrilled to announce that Allison Russell will deliver the Keynote Speech at the UK Americana Week Conference. Entitled “All Americana —The Mycelial Network of the Music Industry and The Rise of The Rainbow Coalition”. the speech will examine “Once and Future Sounds, beyond borders and genre – An exploration of the expansive inclusive, international community thriving at the Intersection of Art, Anti-Bigotry Activism and Creative Collaboration.”

The Awards show itself will be preceded by two evenings of showcases, featuring over 75 showcase artists from across all 4 UK nations, Canada, America and Europe, plus guest host showcases from Canada House (CIMA & PEI), Loose Music, Jansen Records and Die With Your Boots On Records from Norway.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 12 semi-final songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this weekend.

6 days ago
Jack and the Beanstalk Jack and the Beanstalk

Arts

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ panto at the Churchill Theatre Bromley review

Strictly's Anton Du Beke headlines a hilarious festive production.

6 days ago
Motherland: Last Christmas Motherland: Last Christmas

TV

‘Motherland: Last Christmas’ – get your first look at the Christmas Special

The comedy is back this Christmas.

23 hours ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge talks all about being Mr Christmas, duets with Kelly Clarkson & his holiday shows

It's that time of year again, folks. Time for Mr Christmas!

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you