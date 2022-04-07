Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Vance Joy

Music

Vance Joy to release new album ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ in June

The new album is coming this summer.

Published

Singer-songwriter Vance Joy will release his third studio album, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ on 10th June 2022.

The album was created mostly during the pandemic and features collaborations with hitmakers such as Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift), Dan Wilson (Adele, Leon Bridges), Take a Day Trip (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X) and more. 

On the title of his new album Joy shared, “I’m always drawn to the idea of timelessness or that shared moment that takes you out of the chaos outside. If the world is crazy, you can retreat somewhere. It’s always hard to think of the right title but I think that sums up the album perfectly.”

Joy has released new single ‘Clarity’, which is produced and co-written with Joel Little.
 
On ‘Clarity’ Joy shared, “It’s very upbeat and poppy. Dan Wilson says if there is a song you might be a bit shy about because it feels poppy or makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s saying something really directly that’s probably the single. I got that feeling from ‘Clarity.’ When we finished the song Joel said he could imagine the feel of the production – when he sent it back to me, with the full production, it just exploded. I didn’t see that coming. The original voice memo was me doing mouth trumpet. He even sampled my weak mouth trumpet in the original demo, then that got replaced with the real thing.”
 
‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ will include ‘Clarity’ as well as recent hits ‘Don’t Fade’ and ‘Missing Piece’.
 
Joy has announced a highly-anticipated return to North America set for Spring 2022. Hewill also be playing Koko in London on 22nd May.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For updates and ticket information, please visit: https://www.vancejoy.com/tour.  

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

2 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Fancy Hagood & Kacey Musgraves Discuss Her Career, Her Thoughts on Country Music & What Her Most Important song is

Massive in-depth look behind the scenes of Kacey's career.

7 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

3 days ago
Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Review: ‘Where We Started’ the new Album From Thomas Rhett

TR brings simple, funky melodies & summer vibes on his new album.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you