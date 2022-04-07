Vance Joy to release new album ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ in June

Singer-songwriter Vance Joy will release his third studio album, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ on 10th June 2022.

The album was created mostly during the pandemic and features collaborations with hitmakers such as Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift), Dan Wilson (Adele, Leon Bridges), Take a Day Trip (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X) and more.

On the title of his new album Joy shared, “I’m always drawn to the idea of timelessness or that shared moment that takes you out of the chaos outside. If the world is crazy, you can retreat somewhere. It’s always hard to think of the right title but I think that sums up the album perfectly.”

Joy has released new single ‘Clarity’, which is produced and co-written with Joel Little.



On ‘Clarity’ Joy shared, “It’s very upbeat and poppy. Dan Wilson says if there is a song you might be a bit shy about because it feels poppy or makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s saying something really directly that’s probably the single. I got that feeling from ‘Clarity.’ When we finished the song Joel said he could imagine the feel of the production – when he sent it back to me, with the full production, it just exploded. I didn’t see that coming. The original voice memo was me doing mouth trumpet. He even sampled my weak mouth trumpet in the original demo, then that got replaced with the real thing.”



‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ will include ‘Clarity’ as well as recent hits ‘Don’t Fade’ and ‘Missing Piece’.



Joy has announced a highly-anticipated return to North America set for Spring 2022. Hewill also be playing Koko in London on 22nd May.

For updates and ticket information, please visit: https://www.vancejoy.com/tour.