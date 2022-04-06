George Michael’s ‘Older’ to get Limited Edition reissue in July

George Michael‘s classic album ‘Older’, originally released in 1996 through Virgin Records, will be reissued in a variety of formats on 8th July 2022.

Michael’s third studio album will be released across 2LPs newly mastered from original tapes and pressed on 180gsm vinyl.

There is also a deluxe boxset being released featuring the album on vinyl, ‘Upper’ on vinyl for the first time and 3CDs with 27 rare tracks and mixes. The boxset is p resented in a rigid double slipcase containing 5 CDs and 3 LPs along with a digital download.

The set includes a large 12” x 12” 48 page book, The Story Of Older, featuring a brand new essay by Dan Davies recounting the stories behind the album with contributions from key people who helped make the album plus rare and previously unseen photos. It also includes 3 12” x 12” art prints of George.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On its original release ‘Older’ spent 35 weeks in the UK Top 10. It produced six singles including the two number ones ‘Fastlove’ and ‘Jesus to a Child’.

The album went 6x Platinum in the UK and it was verified Platinum in another 22 countries.

Pre-order ‘Older’ on Exclusive White Vinyl at Amazon.co.uk

