Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

George Michael’s ‘Older’ to get Limited Edition reissue in July

The classic album is getting a deluxe reissue.

Published

George Michael - Older
Credit: Virgin Records

George Michael‘s classic album ‘Older’, originally released in 1996 through Virgin Records, will be reissued in a variety of formats on 8th July 2022.

Michael’s third studio album will be released across 2LPs newly mastered from original tapes and pressed on 180gsm vinyl.

There is also a deluxe boxset being released featuring the album on vinyl, ‘Upper’ on vinyl for the first time and 3CDs with 27 rare tracks and mixes. The boxset is presented in a rigid double slipcase containing 5 CDs and 3 LPs along with a digital download.

The set includes a large 12” x 12” 48 page book, The Story Of Older, featuring a brand new essay by Dan Davies recounting the stories behind the album with contributions from key people who helped make the album plus rare and previously unseen photos. It also includes 3 12” x 12” art prints of George.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On its original release ‘Older’ spent 35 weeks in the UK Top 10. It produced six singles including the two number ones ‘Fastlove’ and ‘Jesus to a Child’.

The album went 6x Platinum in the UK and it was verified Platinum in another 22 countries.

Pre-order ‘Older’ on Exclusive White Vinyl at Amazon.co.uk

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett Talks New Album ‘Where We Started’ & Reveals His Love for the 1950s

TR brings stripped-back summer vibes on his new album.

6 days ago
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ review

Sonic must face his greatest challenge yet - Knuckles the Echidna - in this fun, family adventure.

6 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Fancy Hagood & Kacey Musgraves Discuss Her Career, Her Thoughts on Country Music & What Her Most Important song is

Massive in-depth look behind the scenes of Kacey's career.

6 days ago
Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

1 day ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you