Backstreet Boys add new European and UK DNA World Tour Dates

Backstreet Boys are heading back to Europe and the UK with their ‘DNA World Tour’ this autumn.

The announcement includes a huge run of shows across Germany and a very special UK exclusive date at The O2, London. The group last performed for audiences across Europe in 2019, selling over 350K tickets.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘DNA World Tour’ will kick off on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 8th April with additional dates on 9th, 15th and 16th.

To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine and supporting the extraordinary examples of solidarity shown across the world, Backstreet Boys will contribute a portion of ticket sales from their DNA World Tour 2022 to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. This contribution will protect and assist refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. To find out how you can support those affected by this emergency visit their website.

The band also released the first episode of their new docu series ‘Making Of The DNA Tour’, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour. Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

The full dates are:

03/10 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

04/10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

06/10 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori

09/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

12/10 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

15/10 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

18/10 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

20/10 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

22/10 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

25/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

27/10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

29/10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

30/10 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

31/10 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

02/11 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena

04/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

06/11 – London, UK – The O2

Tickets go on general sale Friday, April 8th at 10am local time.