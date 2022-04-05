Tenille Townes Shares tracklist Details & Collaborators on New EP ‘Masquerades’

Fresh from her triumphant appearance in London, Dublin and Glasgow at this year’s C2C festival, singer-songwriter Tenille Townes reveals the tracklisting for her upcoming EP, Masquerades, set to be released on April 22 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records.

The EP will feature tracks with hit singer-songwriter Wrabel, who duets with Tenille on “When You Need It,” as well as BRELAND, known for fusing Gospel, R&B and Country, on “Shared Walls.” Credit: Columbia Nashville

MASQUERADES TRACK LISTING:

1. When You Need It (featuring Wrabel)

2. When’s It Gonna Happen

3. The Sound of Being Alone

4. Villain In Me

5. Shared Walls (featuring BRELAND)

6. Same Road Home

7. Light In Your Eyes

Pre-Save and Pre-Order the EP right here