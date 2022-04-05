Connect with us

Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022 available now

Including Another Sight.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for March featured an interesting choice of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in March was Sacred 2: Fallen Angel.

The fourth batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 are out now with another mixed bag of games to choose from. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of Another Sight all month. From 16th April – 15th May, Hue will also be available.

Players can also download Outpost Kaloki X (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th April and MX vs ATV Alive (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th April.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for May 2022 towards the end of April. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

